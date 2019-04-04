Homemade Healthy Dog Treats with Carrot and Parsley

Not only are these treats tasty for your pet, but also very good for them. Parsley is well known for helping keep bad doggy breath under control, while carrots are good for the stomach.

By deleteduser

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 dog bites
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease 2 baking sheets.

  • Combine parsley, carrot, mozzarella cheese, and oil in a bowl. Stir together flour, bran flakes, and baking powder in a separate bowl. Add parsley mixture to flour mixture and stir well. Gradually mix in water until everything is well combined. Add a couple tablespoons more water if needed to create a moist dough. Knead dough for 1 minute.

  • Roll dough out to 1/3-inch thickness and cut out 36 treats using a dog bone-shaped cookie cutter. Place on prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 20 to 30 minutes. Turn off oven. Remove baking sheets, turn treats over on the baking sheets, and return to warm oven for an additional 30 minutes.

  • Remove baking sheets from the oven and cool treats on the baking sheets for 1 minute. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Store cooled treats in an airtight container.

Cook's Notes:

These dog treats require the use of wheat flour, which some dogs are sensitive to. If so, it's easy to modify this recipe: Simply substitute 1 cup of wheat flour for 1 1/4 cup of rye or oat flour or 3/4 cup, rice, barley or potato flour.

Do not use regular flour for this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
41 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 6.6g; fat 1.2g; cholesterol 1mg; sodium 39.5mg. Full Nutrition
