Vegan Pumpkin Spice Cake

5
3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This cake is beautifully moist and incredibly simple to make; it's also 100% vegan and nut free, so it's an all-around winner in my book. It can easily be cut into bars or squares, and you could even add icing on top for an extra something. I hope you enjoy this as much as I do!

Recipe by SparkleMeSarah

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Boil 1 cup water and mix with instant coffee in a measuring cup or mug. Set aside to cool.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a rectangular 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Combine flour, sugar, mixed spice, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger in a bowl and mix well. Add cooled coffee, oil, and 3/4 cup water and mix until well combined. Fold in pumpkin puree and vanilla extract; mix well. Pour batter evenly into the prepared baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean or almost clean, as this cake can be quite sticky, about 30 minutes.

  • Cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Run a table knife around the edges to loosen. Invert cake carefully onto a serving plate or cooling rack. Cool at least 15 minutes more before cutting.

Cook's Note:

This recipe relies very much on personal taste and is very simple to adjust. In step 2, you can add extra spices if you feel you want more. You can also add more flour for a thicker consistency if your mix is very watery (this may depend on how watery the pumpkin is).

You can use brewed coffee in place of instant, if you prefer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 23g; fat 14.4g; sodium 265.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022