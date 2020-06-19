Vegan Pumpkin Spice Cake

This cake is beautifully moist and incredibly simple to make; it's also 100% vegan and nut free, so it's an all-around winner in my book. It can easily be cut into bars or squares, and you could even add icing on top for an extra something. I hope you enjoy this as much as I do!
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
This recipe relies very much on personal taste and is very simple to adjust. In step 2, you can add extra spices if you feel you want more. You can also add more flour for a thicker consistency if your mix is very watery (this may depend on how watery the pumpkin is).
You can use brewed coffee in place of instant, if you prefer.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 23g; fat 14.4g; sodium 265.7mg. Full Nutrition
I'm not vegan but I love this cake! It is so delicious and moist and stays that way for days. Perfect with coffee for breakfast. I followed to a T except I did reduce the sugar to 1 cup and it was still plenty sweet. I also used olive oil for the vegetable oil. Give this recipe a try, you won't be disappointed!
I'm not vegan but I love this cake! It is so delicious and moist and stays that way for days. Perfect with coffee for breakfast. I followed to a T except I did reduce the sugar to 1 cup and it was still plenty sweet. I also used olive oil for the vegetable oil. Give this recipe a try, you won't be disappointed!
Used 1/4 tsp cloves, 1 tsp allspice, 3/4 tsp cinnamon, and 1/2 tsp ginger for the "mixed spice." I was worried that 4 tsp total of spices would be too much, but it just right. Reduce the oil to 1/2 c and increased the pumpkin to 1 c. I have a family member is can't eat dairy, so this was perfect. The whole family really enjoyed it. Topped each piece with either coconut whipped cream or dairy whipped cream. The coffee added a wonderful undertone to the flavors.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.