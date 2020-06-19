Fresh Fruit Frangipane Tart

Now you can have your cake and eat pie too. Halfway between Cake Town and Pieville, there's a little spot called Frangipane Junction where almond cake and flaky buttery pastry merge to show off your favorite summer fruits in the most impressive fashion! Make this easy frangipane tart recipe and bring it to a picnic. Your friends will ask what bakery you went to. Garnish with creme fraiche and lime zest.
This turned out delicious. I didn't make any changes to the recipe and used apricots as my stone fruit. It took one package (2 sheets) of puff pastry to make the crust, with some cutting and rearranging like Chef John shows in the video. I'll definitely make this again -- very simple and everyone seemed to enjoy it!
This was delicious. I used pluots also but used pie crust dough. Over cooked the crust a bit when precooking it so it was a little crispy. I also used hazelnut four and withheld the almond extract because I had some on hand and it still turned out great! Very simple and looks stunning.
Sandy
Rating: 3 stars
09/06/2020
it was ;hard to make. The crust didn't hold up well and fell apart. It tasted terrific. I would try it again.
I was disappointed. It sounded fantastic, and I was eager to try this recipe. It looked beautiful. The puff pastry was spectacular. And tasting the frangipani, I was excited about that flavor. But the finished product needed much more of the frangipani. I had not been able to find pluots at the grocery store, and had used peaches. All we could taste in the baked cake was peaches. If I made it again, I would double or triple the frangipani dough.
