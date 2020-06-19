Fresh Fruit Frangipane Tart

4.8
11 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Now you can have your cake and eat pie too. Halfway between Cake Town and Pieville, there's a little spot called Frangipane Junction where almond cake and flaky buttery pastry merge to show off your favorite summer fruits in the most impressive fashion! Make this easy frangipane tart recipe and bring it to a picnic. Your friends will ask what bakery you went to. Garnish with creme fraiche and lime zest.

Recipe by Chef John

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
For the Tart:
For the Filling:
For the Glaze:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place 1 piece of puff pastry on a baking sheet lined with a silicone mat or parchment paper. Lightly moisten one of the short edges with water. Connect the end of other puff pastry to the moistened edge. Press pieces together to form a long rectangle, trimming off loose ends with a dough scraper as needed.

  • Cut third puff pastry piece lengthwise into 1-inch strips. Moisten the outer edges of the long rectangle with your finger; stick pastry strips on top. Poke shallow holes all over bottom of dough using a fork. Do not prick the raised border.

  • Bake pastry shell in the preheated oven until it starts to turn golden brown, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven. Reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Readjust the borders and push the bottom down with the flat side of a fork. Let cool completely while preparing filling.

  • Place butter and 1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar in a bowl; smear together using a spatula until combined. Whisk in egg until mixture is creamy. Add almond flour, salt, vanilla extract, and almond extract. Mix thoroughly. Cut each pluot into 6 wedges. Fill pastry shell with almond paste. Stick pluots snugly, but not too deeply, into filling.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until browned and almond filling is set, 30 to 40 minutes. Transfer tart onto a wire rack and let cool completely, at least 40 minutes.

  • Combine apricot jam and water in a microwave-safe bowl. Bring to a boil in the microwave. Let cool until warm. Brush glaze over cooled tart.

Tips

Feel free to substitute puff pastry with pie dough.

Use any stone fruit you prefer.

Very finely ground-blanched almonds can be substituted for almond flour if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
397 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 39.2g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 29mg; sodium 204.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022