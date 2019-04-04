High-Protein Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

This is my new favorite breakfast and snack, easy to prepare when I need to stop those sweet cravings and have a good source of protein. Great breakfast for my husband who has gout.

By Deborah's Delight

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Bring water and quinoa to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until quinoa is tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Let cool briefly.

  • Combine 1/2 cup quinoa and cottage cheese in a bowl. Accessorize with banana, blueberries, chia seeds, and cinnamon. Mix up and serve.

Cook's Notes:

You can top this with other fruit, 1 to 2 teaspoons low-sugar jam, nuts, etc.

Use no-salt-added cottage cheese if you can find it. I have looked far and wide and have only found it at Safeway (Lucerne(R) brand). I stock up and keep it on hand.

Save quinoa you don't use for more breakfasts, snacks, or salads. Quinoa is so versatile, it is a staple in our house!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
313 calories; protein 21.1g; carbohydrates 47.9g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 4.5mg; sodium 21.6mg. Full Nutrition
