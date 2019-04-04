High-Protein Quinoa Breakfast Bowl
This is my new favorite breakfast and snack, easy to prepare when I need to stop those sweet cravings and have a good source of protein. Great breakfast for my husband who has gout.
Ingredients
1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
You can top this with other fruit, 1 to 2 teaspoons low-sugar jam, nuts, etc.
Use no-salt-added cottage cheese if you can find it. I have looked far and wide and have only found it at Safeway (Lucerne(R) brand). I stock up and keep it on hand.
Save quinoa you don't use for more breakfasts, snacks, or salads. Quinoa is so versatile, it is a staple in our house!
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
313 calories; protein 21.1g; carbohydrates 47.9g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 4.5mg; sodium 21.6mg. Full Nutrition