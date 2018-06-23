Make-Ahead Greek Yogurt Parfait

4 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These make-ahead fruity Greek yogurt parfaits are perfect for an easy grab-and-go, high-protein breakfast!

By Jenny Tovey

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine yogurt, sweetener, and vanilla extract in a large bowl. Stir well.

    Advertisement

  • Place 1 cup of frozen fruit in each of 8 plastic cups. Top each with 1/2 cup yogurt mixture. Store in the refrigerator until needed.

  • Top each cup of fruit and yogurt with 1/4 cup granola before eating.

Cook's Note:

You can use any frozen fruit you like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
359 calories; protein 13.5g; carbohydrates 60.5g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 2.5mg; sodium 106.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/11/2022