Scrambled Egg and Sausage Breakfast Bowl

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I made this dish with random items I had in my apartment. It ended up tasting delicious so I decided I would share it with you. It is like a bowl full of deliciousness. You can customize it to your taste buds by using different cheese flavors such as tomato basil, garlic, and many more! It's super easy and super yummy. Comment if you like it!

By adamdhunt

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 bowls
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet over medium heat. Whisk eggs and cheese together in a small bowl. Pour into the skillet; cook and stir until scrambled and set, 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat.

    Advertisement

  • Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a separate pan. Add sausage, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, brown sugar, and seasoned salt. Cook and stir until sugar is dissolved and sausage is browned, 5 to 8 minutes.

  • Divide scrambled eggs between 2 bowls. Place sausage mixture over the eggs. Drizzle pan drippings on top. Sprinkle bread crumbs over the bowls to create a crust.

Cook's Note:

Substitute hot dogs or kielbasa for the sausage if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
887 calories; protein 43g; carbohydrates 52g; fat 56.1g; cholesterol 478.8mg; sodium 3220.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/09/2018
Made as written and this was super fast and simple. On a side note, I realize the recipe submitter was using what they had on hand. Laughing cows are $4 a wheel in my area so it made the dish a little expensive. It did make the eggs nice and creamy but I imagine any cheese you had on hand would work including cream cheese. With that being said, this is super east, fast, and filling. Don't forget the Sriracha! Read More
Helpful
(1)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/14/2022