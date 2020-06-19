Black Forest Cherry Dessert

3.6
3 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This dessert combines the flavors of black forest cake - cherries, cream, chocolate - but takes much less time. I make it with canned sour cherries.

Recipe by Silke

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine 2 tablespoons of milk and 3 tablespoons cornstarch in a small cup. Pour remaining milk and sugar into a saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Whisk in cornstarch-milk mixture, and cook until milk starts to thicken, about 2 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Pour 1/8 cup cold water into a bowl. Sprinkle gelatin powder on top. Let stand until softened, about 1 minute. Add 1/8 cup of hot milk mixture to the bowl with the gelatin, and stir constantly until granules are completely dissolved.

  • Remove saucepan from heat and stir in dissolved gelatin mixture. Cool milk mixture completely, 1 to 2 hours.

  • Beat cream in a chilled glass or metal bowl using an electric mixer until frothy. Add vanilla sugar gradually, continuing to beat until firm peaks form. Fold into the saucepan with the chilled milk mixture.

  • Pour cherry syrup into a small saucepan. Mix in 1 tablespoon cornstarch and bring to a boil over medium heat until thickened. Immediately stir in cherries and pour into a glass bowl. Pour cream mixture on top in a thick layer and sprinkle with grated chocolate. Refrigerate until firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
399 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 54.4g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 60.9mg; sodium 59.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022