Homemade Cherry Ice Cream

I have been experimenting making cherry ice cream and my secret ingredient is balsamic vinegar - give it a try! I like my ice cream on the creamy side, so I prefer eating it fresh out of the ice cream maker.

Recipe by Julian

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cherries, 1/2 cup sugar, lemon juice, and balsamic vinegar in a bowl and mix well. Set aside for 2 hours. Drain, reserving juice.

    Advertisement

  • Mash 1/2 the cherries with a fork or puree in a blender.

  • Combine milk and remaining 1/2 cup sugar in a bowl and beat with an electric mixer until sugar has dissolved, 1 to 2 minutes. Add reserved cherry juice, cream, pureed cherries, vanilla extract; mix to combine.

  • Pour mixture into an ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer's instructions, about 20 minutes. Add remaining quartered cherries and freeze for an additional 5 minutes. Ice cream should be nice and creamy. If you prefer it harder, transfer to an airtight container and freeze until firm, about 4 hours. Remove from freezer 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
745 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 81.3g; fat 46.6g; cholesterol 167.9mg; sodium 71.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022