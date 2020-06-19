Preserved Cherries

Preserve sweet or sour cherries to remind you of summer all year round. Easy to make, keeps well all winter, and makes a great gift for friends and family.

Recipe by Lenam

Ingredients

Directions

  • Inspect 8 half-pint jars for cracks and rings for rust, discarding any defective ones. Immerse in simmering water for 10 minutes to sterilize. Wash new, unused lids and rings in warm soapy water.

  • Fill sterilized jars with cherries up to the "neck" of the jar.

  • Pour water into a large pan and bring to a boil. Add sugar and keep boiling until sugar dissolves. Pour hot simple syrup over cherries into the jars up to 1/8-inch from the top. Run a clean knife or thin spatula around the insides of the jars to remove any air bubbles. Wipe rims with a moist paper towel to remove any spills. Top with lids and tightly screw on rings.

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a large stockpot and fill halfway with water. Bring to a boil and lower jars 2 inches apart into the boiling water using a holder. Pour in more boiling water to cover jars by at least 1 inch. Bring to a rolling boil, cover, and process for 20 minutes.

  • Remove the jars from the stockpot and place onto a cloth-covered or wood surface, several inches apart. Let rest for 24 hours without moving the jars. Gently press the center of each lid with a finger to ensure the lid does not move up or down. Remove the rings for storage and store in a cool, dark area.

Cook's Note:

Wash cherries well.

The next day, make sure the jars are sealed well. The lid of the jar should not make a popping sound when pressed in the middle. If it pops and springs slightly, the jar might not have sealed correctly. In this case, keep any unsealed jars in the refrigerator and consume within to 2 weeks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
77 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 0.5g; sodium 1.8mg. Full Nutrition
