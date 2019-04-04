Socca (Farinata)

Rating: 4 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Socca is a gluten-free, yeast-free, and vegan flatbread that is a specialty from the French city of Nice. You need a cast iron pan for this recipe.

By Cannelle

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
2 flatbreads
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine chickpea flour, water, and olive oil in a bowl. Season with cumin, salt, and pepper to taste. Stir everything together until smooth. Set aside and let rest at room temperature for 2 hours.

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Place a cast iron skillet in the oven until hot, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Carefully remove skillet from oven, grease with oil and pour half of the the batter into the skillet, tilting so batter is evenly distributed.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until socca is set, about 7 minutes. Turn on broiler and brown for 1 minute. Remove from oven and slide onto a plate. Repeat with remaining batter.

Cook's Note:

Cut socca into pieces and serve hot, sprinkled with pepper. Or garnish with caramelized onions or other toppings of your fancy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
146 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 13.8g; fat 8.4g; sodium 41mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

ambimom
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2019
I left the oil out of the batter. I heat the cast iron in oven then move the pan to stove, add olive oil (which should be shimmering) pour batter. Leave on stove medium flame until the bottom is firm and begins to brown. Then place pan under broiler until the top is fully cooked, firm and crispy brown. Sometimes I add caramelized onions to batter, parmesan cheese, dried herbs, whatever strikes my fancy. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
EriNnRuss
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2020
This is so good, I've had to get creative because of covid19. There is no wheat flour at my store, but I did have garbanzo bean flour. We served this with with eggs for breakfast and everyone loved it. Read More
