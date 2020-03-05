Japanese Miso-Glazed Cod

For Japanese food lovers, this is a delicious way to prepare cod.

By terryhongzs

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse fish fillets and pat dry with paper towels. Combine miso, brown sugar, mirin, and sesame oil in a bowl. Stir well until brown sugar is fully dissolved.

  • Place cod on a baking sheet and brush about 2 tablespoons miso glaze on each fish fillet. Marinate 30 minutes to 1 hour.

  • Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler.

  • Place fish under broiler for 3 to 4 minutes, or until top is slightly charred and glaze has caramelized. Remove fish from oven and brush with remaining glaze. Reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Cook an additional 5 to 6 minutes, until fish is flaky but not overcooked.

  • Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds and scallions before serving.

Cook's Note:

You can also use low-sodium blonde miso paste and regular cod.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 32g; carbohydrates 16.9g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 61.6mg; sodium 540.8mg. Full Nutrition
