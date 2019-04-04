Bok Choy and Bacon Pasta

Quick and delicious! Eat this on a snowy day to warm up your tummy!

By Laila V

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine bok choy and salt in a bowl and rub leaves with salt.

  • Melt 1 1/2 ounces butter in a pot over medium heat. Add bacon and garlic and cook until garlic has softened and bacon is crisp, about 3 minutes. Add bok choy, cover pot, and cook until leaves have softened, about 3 minutes. Add water, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes. Season with basil and remaining butter.

  • Meanwhile, fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil. Cook fettuccine at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain and keep warm.

  • Drain half the liquid from the pot with the bok choy and transfer remaining contents to a skillet over medium-high heat. Season with pepper and add milk. Mix in cooked fettuccine. Cook and stir for 1 minute.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 11.6g; carbohydrates 43.3g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 46.3mg; sodium 1469.4mg. Full Nutrition
