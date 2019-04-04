Lunch Box Cheeky Monkey Muffins

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This yummy recipe is great for all people in the family. It also satisfies your sweet tooth and is a great filling snack for the lunch box.

By BakingBaby

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a muffin pan with paper liners.

    Advertisement

  • Combine muffin mix, mashed bananas, and water in a medium bowl. Mix well. Stir in chocolate chips.

  • Pour batter into the prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 18 minutes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 47.8g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 0.4mg; sodium 302.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022