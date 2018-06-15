Air-Fried Ratatouille, Italian-Style

4.6
3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Traditional ratatouille vegetables, such as zucchini, are mixed with Italian herbs and then air-fried to create a quick and easy side dish that is nutritious and delicious. Using an air fryer for this ratatouille keeps the vegetables from getting soggy without using too much oil. You will need the baking accessory or an adaptable baking dish to use inside the air fryer basket.

Recipe by Buckwheat Queen

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place eggplant, zucchini, tomato, bell peppers, and onion in a bowl. Add cayenne pepper, basil, oregano, garlic, salt, and pepper. Mix well to distribute everything evenly. Drizzle in oil, wine, and vinegar, mixing to coat all the vegetables.

  • Pour vegetable mixture into a baking dish and insert it into the basket of the air fryer. Cook for 8 minutes. Stir; cook for another 8 minutes. Stir again and continue cooking until tender, stirring every 5 minutes, 10 to 15 minutes more. Turn off the air fryer, leaving the dish inside. Let rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 3.8g; sodium 47.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/24/2022