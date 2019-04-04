Summer Lentils with Zucchini and Tomato Sauce

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Fresh and full of flavor. Cook up lentils ahead of time to make this your favorite quick meal. A great way to use up your extra zucchini. Add a piece of crusty bread and you have a protein-packed, nutritious summer meal.

By terraterre

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water and lentils to a boil in a large saucepan. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over high heat. Saute zucchini, onion, and garlic until just browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Toss in lovage and thyme and cook until slightly wilted, about 10 seconds. Add the cooked lentils and tomato sauce. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook until warmed through, 3 to 5 minutes.

Cook's Note:

I normally cook a batch of lentils ahead of time to toss into recipes since they are a bit time consuming. Follow package instructions for cooking and soaking times. You should have about 2 1/2 cups. It's important to use whole lentils for this recipe so they don't break down in the sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
289 calories; protein 11.9g; carbohydrates 39.1g; fat 10.5g; sodium 626.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022