Easy Zucchini-Tomato Side Dish
This quick and easy vegetable dish can be served as a side or as a vegetarian main with rice or pasta. I could eat it all by myself, but I put down 2 servings.
My husband really loved this dish with rice. I only added a splash of white wine. I will definitely be making this again!Read More
this came out really well
great side
I thought this was really good except five minutes was way too long for my onions and they burned. But I don't cook with onions much so I probably did something wrong... once I removed what got burnt, the rest went smoothly and it tasted great. It's simple enough to make and if you love zucchini and tomatoes, you will probably like it. Just don't walk away from your onions for five minutes...
Really a delicious dish. I also add some grated Parmesan to give it more intense flavor.
I made this as a main dish, as my wife is vegetarian. Very, VERY easy to make. I added celery and carrots that I softened in broth so they would be at the same consistency as the zucchini. Then used the broth for my quinoa. It was my wife’s first quasi-ratatouille and she loved it. Happy wife....
Wonderful. Only changes I made added another tomato and left out the paste. Topped with feta cheese.
Very good. I used Italian seasoning because I didn't have any herbs de Provence . I am saving this recipe in my favorites. Thanks!
