Easy Zucchini-Tomato Side Dish

This quick and easy vegetable dish can be served as a side or as a vegetarian main with rice or pasta. I could eat it all by myself, but I put down 2 servings.

Recipe by mooku007

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet and cook onion until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add zucchini and cook until softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in tomato paste and tomato. Season with herbes de provence, salt, black pepper, and sugar. Stir in basil and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 11.7g; fat 13.9g; sodium 117.9mg. Full Nutrition
