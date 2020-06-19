Vegan Butternut Curry

This is a very easy yet very delicious way to make a vegan butternut squash curry with few ingredients. I just serve it over rice, and you have a simple dinner for 2 on a weeknight. If you like your curry spicy, feel free to add cayenne pepper or chili powder.

Recipe by thetofuqueen

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add butternut squash and cook gently until squash begins to soften, about 20 minutes. Drain off excess oil. Add cumin, coriander, and turmeric and stir to coat thoroughly. Pour in coconut milk and cook until butternut squash is completely soft, but still holding shape, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
738 calories; protein 10.6g; carbohydrates 79.9g; fat 49.7g; sodium 52.7mg. Full Nutrition
