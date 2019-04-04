How to Make Cashew Cheese

This vegan, Paleo, and dairy-free 'cheese' is easy to make at home from cashews, coconut oil, and water.

By Paleo Flourish

prep:
5 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Combine cashews and 1 1/2 cups room temperature water in a bowl. Cover with a clean towel to prevent dust from settling in the water, and soak 8 hours to overnight.

  • Transfer soaked cashews to a blender. Add 1/2 cup fresh water and coconut oil. Process until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
128 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 5.6g; fat 11.3g; sodium 113.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

