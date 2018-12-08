Italian Green Beans with Blue Cheese

My family loves vegetables, and I am always looking for new ways to spice them up. This recipe is one of our favorites for green beans. I use blue cheese, but feta or mozzarella can be substituted.

By judy2304

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine beans, olive oil, garlic, oregano, thyme, and salt in a microwave-safe dish.

  • Cover and cook in the microwave on high, stirring twice, until beans are tender, 7 to 9 minutes. Stir in blue cheese. Serve immediately.

117 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 10.1mg; sodium 313.2mg. Full Nutrition
