Grain-Free Butter Bread

Rating: 5 stars Let me add my 5 stars to the others and continue the perfect score. This bread was exactly what I have been looking for while on the keto diet. I used 1/4 tsp. salt which seemed to be just right for me. Other breads that use cheese in the mix are good, but this one is the closest to real bread in taste and texture. I think this will make a good 'pound cake' with some vanilla and erythritol sugar maybe. I will make again...and again.... Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! Tastes wonderful, and has a nice crumb, tender crust. I used extra fine blanched almond flour. I made the mistake of getting some egg yolk in the whites and had to start that again. I found that the separation of whites and yolks was easier with cold eggs. With The second batch of eggs, I put each egg white aside before doing the next one. Oh well, it will be scrambled eggs for breakfast tomorrow. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Totally on the list now. I made the egg whites a little more stiff. Also, I used salted butter. Makes all the difference Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars The first time I made this I followed the recipe exactly - and it was way too salty. I used salted butter and that may have been the problem. The second time I made it I again used salted butter but skipped the additional salt altogether and it was very good. For diabetics who need to stay away from carbs and sugar, this is a great find. The most recent time I made this I added some spices (dill and chives) as well as some shredded cheddar cheese. Very good! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I remade this recipe because I liked it the first time. But I felt that I could improve it. The original recipe want neutral enough for my taste so I added a bit of vanilla, 3 tablespoons of honey& an extra 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder& what is difference it made. I didn’t taste any egg this time& the bread was so much more moist. I definitely recommend giving this version a try Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Thank you for this recipe. This bread is just amazing. I cannot eat yeast, gluten, and very little sugar. It’s nearly impossible to find a yeast free gluten free bread. The recipes that I have tried over the years have been hard as bricks that taste terrible. This bread is delicious. It’s easy to make. It slices so easily. After four years of such a restrictive diet, I can finally have a slice of toast or a sandwich. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is great. I did forget at the end to fold in remaining egg whites. I just put them in the food processer and mixed them in (which did not mix well), so I finished mixing by hand. I am not sure this changed the texture but mine turned out more like a pound cake. It had a fine texture and was moist and very good. I will definitely make this again. Maybe even follow the recipe. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I enjoyed this bread, nice rise. It would probably be even better if I didn’t have a corn allergy and have to make my own baking powder substitute. Here are the changes I made: I added about 2 Tbsp flaxseed meal to dry ingredients. I also used olive oil instead of melted butter. I added afew drops apple cider vinegar with the final mix with egg whites. I added no salt. Baking powder: 1.5 tsp cream of tartar and .75 tsp baking soda Cooked a little over 30 minutes Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I would suggest a little less salt and perhaps adding a little sugar. other wise its perfect. Helpful (4)