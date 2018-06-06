Grain-Free Butter Bread

Rating: 4.37 stars
79 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 49
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 2

After some trepidation, I finally decided to grant the roughly 1,000 food wishes for grain-free bread. And it exceeded my expectations! Without wheat flour and yeast, it won't be true bread. But if you're off carbs, and have been dreaming about a nice slice of buttered toast with your eggs, this is well worth a try. It tastes relatively neutral, with a very subtle egginess and faint almond flavor, and a texture reminiscent of an extra moist and spongy white bread.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Separate eggs. Crack each egg into your hand and let the whites run into a bowl. Place yolks in a second bowl.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Butter a loaf pan and line the bottom with parchment paper.

  • Place almond flour in a food processor. Add salt, baking powder, and egg yolks. Pour in melted butter. Pulse, scraping down the sides once or twice, until mixture comes together.

  • Sprinkle cream of tartar into the egg whites. Whisk until soft peaks form. Transfer about 1/3 of the mixture into the food processor. Pulse on and off, scraping mixture down with a spatula as needed, until well blended. Scrape mixture into the bowl with the egg whites. Fold together until well combined but still airy. Pour batter into the prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 30 minutes.

  • Run a thin knife along the edge bread and let rest for 10 minutes. Turn bread out onto a wire rack and cool to room temperature before slicing.

Chef's Note:

Will it toast? Yes! Even better, top the bread with sliced strawberries. To run with this strawberry shortcake idea, you could add a spoon of sugar to the batter, and you'd just be some whipped cream away from a pretty decent, low-carb treat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 9.7g; carbohydrates 5.6g; fat 21g; cholesterol 154.8mg; sodium 506mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (81)

Most helpful positive review

catsinthekitchen
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2018
Let me add my 5 stars to the others and continue the perfect score. This bread was exactly what I have been looking for while on the keto diet. I used 1/4 tsp. salt which seemed to be just right for me. Other breads that use cheese in the mix are good, but this one is the closest to real bread in taste and texture. I think this will make a good 'pound cake' with some vanilla and erythritol sugar maybe. I will make again...and again.... Read More
Helpful
(24)

Most helpful critical review

CVisCooking
Rating: 3 stars
05/08/2020
Labeling this 'butter bread' makes it sound delicious. It tastes like 'egg loaf.' I followed the recipe exactly. Read More
Reviews:
Nancy
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2018
Great recipe! Tastes wonderful, and has a nice crumb, tender crust. I used extra fine blanched almond flour. I made the mistake of getting some egg yolk in the whites and had to start that again. I found that the separation of whites and yolks was easier with cold eggs. With The second batch of eggs, I put each egg white aside before doing the next one. Oh well, it will be scrambled eggs for breakfast tomorrow. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Tyrone Rizzo Peace
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2018
Totally on the list now. I made the egg whites a little more stiff. Also, I used salted butter. Makes all the difference Read More
Helpful
(10)
Suzy
Rating: 4 stars
01/19/2019
The first time I made this I followed the recipe exactly - and it was way too salty. I used salted butter and that may have been the problem. The second time I made it I again used salted butter but skipped the additional salt altogether and it was very good. For diabetics who need to stay away from carbs and sugar, this is a great find. The most recent time I made this I added some spices (dill and chives) as well as some shredded cheddar cheese. Very good! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Angie
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2019
I remade this recipe because I liked it the first time. But I felt that I could improve it. The original recipe want neutral enough for my taste so I added a bit of vanilla, 3 tablespoons of honey& an extra 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder& what is difference it made. I didn’t taste any egg this time& the bread was so much more moist. I definitely recommend giving this version a try Read More
Helpful
(9)
laura beth
Rating: 5 stars
09/15/2018
Thank you for this recipe. This bread is just amazing. I cannot eat yeast, gluten, and very little sugar. It’s nearly impossible to find a yeast free gluten free bread. The recipes that I have tried over the years have been hard as bricks that taste terrible. This bread is delicious. It’s easy to make. It slices so easily. After four years of such a restrictive diet, I can finally have a slice of toast or a sandwich. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Joyce Aton
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2018
This recipe is great. I did forget at the end to fold in remaining egg whites. I just put them in the food processer and mixed them in (which did not mix well), so I finished mixing by hand. I am not sure this changed the texture but mine turned out more like a pound cake. It had a fine texture and was moist and very good. I will definitely make this again. Maybe even follow the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(7)
jaelitabonita
Rating: 5 stars
08/06/2019
I enjoyed this bread, nice rise. It would probably be even better if I didn’t have a corn allergy and have to make my own baking powder substitute. Here are the changes I made: I added about 2 Tbsp flaxseed meal to dry ingredients. I also used olive oil instead of melted butter. I added afew drops apple cider vinegar with the final mix with egg whites. I added no salt. Baking powder: 1.5 tsp cream of tartar and .75 tsp baking soda Cooked a little over 30 minutes Read More
Helpful
(5)
Marie Leger
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2018
I would suggest a little less salt and perhaps adding a little sugar. other wise its perfect. Read More
Helpful
(4)
