Parmesan-Roasted Tomatoes

14 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 1
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These Parmesan tomatoes are a delicious vegetable side dish that go with pretty much anything.

By Butch Chandler

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings: 6
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place tomatoes in a bowl and toss gently with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange on a baking sheet and top each tomato half with Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until Parmesan cheese is melted and slightly browned, 15 to 20 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can use mozzarella cheese instead of Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
65 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 5.9mg; sodium 132.4mg. Full Nutrition
