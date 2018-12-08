Parmesan-Roasted Tomatoes
These Parmesan tomatoes are a delicious vegetable side dish that go with pretty much anything.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can use mozzarella cheese instead of Parmesan cheese.
Love this side dish. I eat them with fried eggs for breakfast. Also if doing dinner side instead of just salt and pepper I use Italian seasoning. So delicious.Read More
Won't bother with this againRead More
very good, it well with brisket
Easy and tasty!
Easy to make, inexpensive and very good taste
These tomatoes are very good. I will definitely make them again!
Delicious! And easy
Just cut up tomatoes in a pie pan, sprinkled in mazzarela cheese and basil. Delish.
Recipe was simple and easy to make. The only changes I would make would be trying different cheeses.
great
This was just ok. It was very easy to fix, was a nice change, but the taste was just so-so. Maybe more salt would have perked it up.
