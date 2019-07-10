Cantaloupe Salad
This is a wonderful twist on a traditional summer fruit salad.
This is a wonderful twist on a traditional summer fruit salad.
Certainly not something that I would have thought of myself, but the sweet, salty and savory flavors really do work! I used a raspberry dressing for this and it was delicious. Thanks!Read More
Interesting twist on a fruit salad - it's kind of like prosciutto and melon (which is very good!). I liked this but opted to omit the bacon and reduced the amount of dressing - I used 2-3T and it was plenty. As I suspected the bananas didn't hold up and I would probably leave those out next time.Read More
Interesting twist on a fruit salad - it's kind of like prosciutto and melon (which is very good!). I liked this but opted to omit the bacon and reduced the amount of dressing - I used 2-3T and it was plenty. As I suspected the bananas didn't hold up and I would probably leave those out next time.
Maybe I am not a poppy seed dressing lover. It all sounded good but the dressing made everything "slimey" with a "I don't like this taste" flavor. Bacon, onions and cantaloupes were great together, though.
Certainly not something that I would have thought of myself, but the sweet, salty and savory flavors really do work! I used a raspberry dressing for this and it was delicious. Thanks!
This was a wonderful salad. I sprinkled the bacon and onions on each plate so any leftover wouldn't get soggy. A keeper for sure!
This is a terrific salad! Easy to make and yummy. I really like the combination of sweet and savoury tastes. I think prosciutto would be nice instead of the bacon when you don't feel like frying. In my small town I had trouble finding poppy seed dressing. I eventually found one by Renee's, which was good. The only other offering was Kraft Creamy Poppyseed, which looked a bit too creamy for this. I'd be interested to know what other people used. Great recipe Donna!
I was not sure about this recipe with the onions, but decided to give it a try and am I glad. It was GREAT!!!
Not a good recipe. Enough said.
I make this all the time in the summer - everyone loves it. We're vegetarian, so I use vegetarian strips (Stripples or Morningstar Farm breakfast strips - put them in the oven until they're crispy, but watch that they don't burn) instead of bacon.