Cantaloupe Salad

8 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This is a wonderful twist on a traditional summer fruit salad.

By TINK8

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble, and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, toss bananas in the lemon juice. Mix in the cantaloupe and grapes. Just prior to serving, toss with the poppy seed dressing. Garnish with bacon and green onions, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 21.2g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 663.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/29/2022