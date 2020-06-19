Mascarpone-Berry Ice Cream

If you are looking for a recipe to make ice cream without an ice cream maker, look no further. This delicious mascarpone ice cream is made with raspberries and strawberries. I like to serve it with extra berries and vanilla sauce. You can use other berries as well, of course.

Recipe by Tinkerbell

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Combine strawberries, raspberries, sugar, and vanilla sugar in the bowl of a food processor; pulse until blended. Pass mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl.

  • Add mascarpone cheese and yogurt to the bowl with the berry mixture. Stir until well combined. Transfer to a lidded container; cover and freeze for about 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
690 calories; protein 13.8g; carbohydrates 31.8g; fat 59.7g; cholesterol 160.9mg; sodium 121.5mg. Full Nutrition
