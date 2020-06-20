Greek Watermelon Pizza

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

The sweet-salty combination of watermelon, feta cheese, olives, tomatoes, and mint might sound strange but once you've tried it you'll be convinced. A perfect summer appetizer or even light lunch, this Greek watermelon pizza looks beautiful, is a little different, and couldn't be easier to make.

By Katherine Martinelli

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut the round watermelon slice into 6 to 8 wedges, but keep them arranged into a circle.

    Advertisement

  • Sprinkle feta cheese, tomato, olives, and mint evenly over the watermelon. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
25 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 1.2g; cholesterol 4.2mg; sodium 62mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/29/2022