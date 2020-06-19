Strawberry Orange Jam
My family does not care for plain strawberry jam, but in combination with oranges, it is gobbled up in no time. Since you are using the zest in this recipe, I only use organic oranges.
I love the summery flavor of this jam with the strawberries! But if I were to do it again, I would use a little more pectin. I boiled the mixture for about 15 minutes and was only able to get it to a soft set. I don't mind this much, but I would prefer it a bit thicker. Thanks for the recipe! This was a great way to use the sweet tasting oranges we had that my kids thought were too mushy to peel!Read More
