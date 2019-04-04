Kohlrabi and Pea Soup with Dill

Aromatic, thick vegetable soup ideal for hot summer days. Seasonal kohlrabi and peas from my garden. Serve at room temperature.

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook until wilted, about 3 minutes. Add peas and kohlrabi; stir to combine. Add dill and seasoning blend; stir to combine.

  • Add water to cover vegetables and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cover halfway with a lid. Cook until peas and kohlrabi are soft, about 20 minutes more. Cool to room temperature before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
290 calories; protein 14.8g; carbohydrates 43.5g; fat 8g; sodium 983mg. Full Nutrition
