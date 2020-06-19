Peach Jam with Amaretto Liqueur
Opinions differ how this jam tastes best. Some members of our family like it as a spread on toast, others add it to a bowl of natural yogurt. Both are very tasty.
Opinions differ how this jam tastes best. Some members of our family like it as a spread on toast, others add it to a bowl of natural yogurt. Both are very tasty.
This is best recipe I have made so far this year!! If you are making jams as gifts you should add this to your list for sure...it is amazing!!.. I made this again but for some reason it seems thin.. I think I may have put less Amaretto in last year..3TBS..Read More
I followed the recipe exactly as written. I have been making peach jam for many years and never had a problem. This did not set. I should have known with the little amount of sugar called for. I gave it a 2 because I’m using it in oatmeal and on ice cream.Read More
This is best recipe I have made so far this year!! If you are making jams as gifts you should add this to your list for sure...it is amazing!!.. I made this again but for some reason it seems thin.. I think I may have put less Amaretto in last year..3TBS..
Fantastic. Mine turned out a little thin, I used 4 oz of peach jello for the pectin and a little less sugar. Next time I will use a full 6 oz. I plan to use mine on ice cream- yummy!
I followed the recipe exactly as written. I have been making peach jam for many years and never had a problem. This did not set. I should have known with the little amount of sugar called for. I gave it a 2 because I’m using it in oatmeal and on ice cream.
I love peaches and I love amaretto. This just didn't work for me. The jam never set up, and I couldn't taste the amaretto. I made a batch of plain peach jam right after I made this, set up fine. I'll pour it over cream cheese and serve with wheat thins, I like the idea of stirring it into yogurt. We'll eat it but I won't make it again.
Love using the Amaretto with the peaches. My boys loved licking the spoon after ladling so I can’t wait to taste!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections