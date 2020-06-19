Spiked Peach Jam with Ginger

This is a great jam for peaches that are not picture-perfect but nice and ripe. The riper they are, the more juice they will release when marinating. Combined with ginger and amaretto liqueur, the peach jam tastes divine.
AMAZING. Oh my goodness- I literally giggled in delight when I tried the finished product! I left the recipe alone other than adding 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and upping the amaretto to 1/2 cup. My husband tried it when it got home this evening and said that it tasted just like cobbler. I was a little nervous about adding the sugar before the pectin but the consistency is perfect. Excellent recipe!
AMAZING. Oh my goodness- I literally giggled in delight when I tried the finished product! I left the recipe alone other than adding 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and upping the amaretto to 1/2 cup. My husband tried it when it got home this evening and said that it tasted just like cobbler. I was a little nervous about adding the sugar before the pectin but the consistency is perfect. Excellent recipe!
Omg, this jam turned out amazing! I modified it a little...by adding 3 cups of fresh blackberries and used 1/2 cup amaretto. It came out the most beautiful ruby color and tastes fabulous. A huge hit with the whole family.
Oh my gosh. Wonderful. NOTE: I couldn't find the low sugar pectin, so I used regular. Since I used regular pectin, I had to increase the sugar to 5 1/2 cups. (wondering if some who had issues with this setting used regular pectin with only 3 cups of sugar?) At any rate, a few other changes I made was using fresh grated ginger instead of powdered and not marinating the peaches with the sugar. I followed the order on the box of pectin. Peaches, pectin, ginger, lemon juice combined and brought to full boil, add the sugar, bring to full boil again and boil for one minute stirring constantly. Added the Amaretto off heat. 1/3 cup was perfect for me. Ladel into jars and then follow this recipe the rest of the way. Cant wait to enjoy this over ice cream and on toast.
I had some very ripe peaches & didn't want to toss them, so I salvaged what I could & got about 4 cups, added a couple of ripe mangoes & followed the recipe, sort of. The fruit was sweet, so I added less sugar, about 1 3/4 cup. At the end I substituted Triple Sec as I didn't have amaretto, & made about 6 half pints. Easy to make & delicious!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.