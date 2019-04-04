Instant Pot® Shredded Flank Steak

A great way to make a tough cut of beef flank tender and flavorful using an Instant Pot®. Serve it over crusty buns or mashed potatoes; either way, enjoy!

Recipe by Bren

Credit: lutzflcat

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 1/4 pounds flank steak
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and select Saute function. Saute steak, working in batches, until brown, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Set aside on a plate.

  • Heat avocado oil in the pot. Saute mushrooms and onion until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and thyme; saute until fragrant, about 1 minute. Pour in wine; cook and stir until almost evaporated, about 2 minutes. Add broth, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper. Bring to a simmer.

  • Add the beef to the broth mixture and turn to coat. Select the Meat option according to manufacturer's instructions. Close and lock the lid; set timer for 20 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, at least 20 minutes. Remove the beef and set aside. Stir water and flour together to make a slurry. Select the Saute option and add the slurry slowly. Cook until liquid thickens, 3 to 5 minutes. Pull the beef apart using 2 forks. Stir beef back into the liquid.

Cook's Notes:

Any tough, lean cut of beef will work.

Substitute olive oil for the avocado oil if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 21.5g; carbohydrates 11.3g; fat 13g; cholesterol 31.2mg; sodium 830.6mg. Full Nutrition
