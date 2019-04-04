Instant Pot® Shredded Flank Steak

6.11.18 The taste on this was good, but at $8.99/lb for flank steak, this was a bit of a disappointment because the meat was tough and chewy. I followed this recipe to the letter but, perhaps, another 5+ minutes pressure cooking may have made a difference in tenderizing the beef, not sure? I use flank steak a lot for stir fries, but the key to tender flank steak is in slicing the meat on the bias, not an option when you’re shredding beef. The recipe doesn't say to saute the meat with any oil, but I did add some avocado oil to the pot. The recipe submitter says other cuts of tough beef may be used, and in this case, I think I’ll opt for chuck roast in the future.. I can trim the fat, it’s always flavorful, and costs a heck of a lot less than flank steak. Good, but wasn’t wow’d by this one.

