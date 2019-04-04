Instant Pot® Shredded Flank Steak

This was ridiculously delicious! Followed it 95% to a T. I used a bison flat iron steak and after browning, took it out and sliced it against the grain during the next step of the process. That is, after giving it a 10 minute rest before slicing. I put the sliced bison back into the pot and proceeded with all of the steps as directed. I shredded it while the slurry was working its magic and returned it to the pot after it was reduced. I used a mid level Merlot for the wine. This should really be called a stew - whatever you call it it’s excellent!
6.11.18 The taste on this was good, but at $8.99/lb for flank steak, this was a bit of a disappointment because the meat was tough and chewy. I followed this recipe to the letter but, perhaps, another 5+ minutes pressure cooking may have made a difference in tenderizing the beef, not sure? I use flank steak a lot for stir fries, but the key to tender flank steak is in slicing the meat on the bias, not an option when you’re shredding beef. The recipe doesn't say to saute the meat with any oil, but I did add some avocado oil to the pot. The recipe submitter says other cuts of tough beef may be used, and in this case, I think I’ll opt for chuck roast in the future.. I can trim the fat, it’s always flavorful, and costs a heck of a lot less than flank steak. Good, but wasn’t wow’d by this one.
Used thick steaks I bought at Costco. Only grilled two and used the other two in this recipe. Also, used leftover green onions and garlic oil instead of avocado oil. This was an easy ‘one pot for everything’ recipe. It is delicious and easy to substitute Ingredients depending on what you have on hand!
This was good. I didn't have red wine so I substituted red wine vinegar with extra beef stock and the taste worked perfectly. My 6 qt came up to pressure in about 7 mins and LPR was at least 20. We had with red mashed potatoes done in my 3qt and grilled asparagus. Hubby says he wants it again!
