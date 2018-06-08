Grilled Bacon Salad with Arugula and Balsamic

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A very easy and simple recipe that surely everybody will love! It is also KETO.

By lindarosario

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Lay bacon slices on the hot grill; cook until brown on the bottom, about 2 minutes. Flip and cook 1 minute more. Transfer to a plate.

  • Tear arugula into bite-sized pieces and arrange over the bacon. Scatter tomatoes and Parmesan cheese on top. Drizzle very lightly with olive oil and a few drops of balsamic vinegar. Season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

Tips

Cook's Note:

Completely wash the arugula leaves. These leaves are grown in very dark soil. So it is important to clean them thoroughly. You wouldn't want soil in your salad, right? Then spread them out on paper towels to let them dry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 8.7g; carbohydrates 3g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 22.6mg; sodium 555.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Most helpful positive review

pkmc
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2018
Made with apple cider vinegar. I make this salad regularly. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
pkmc
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2018
Made with apple cider vinegar. I make this salad regularly. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2018
Simple and delicious! My store doesn't sell arugula on its own but in a mix that includes spinach. The spinach worked nicely in this too. Read More
Helpful
(1)
