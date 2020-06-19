BLT Pasta Salad with Mayo

This salad really does taste like a BLT sandwich!

Recipe by lgmarge

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook elbow macaroni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside.

  • Fry bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until browned and crisp, about 7 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Refrigerate when cool.

  • Sprinkle 2 tablespoons lemon juice over the diced avocado.

  • Combine mayonnaise, creamy dressing, chile sauce, 1/4 cup lemon juice, chicken bouillon, and sugar. Stir in the cooked macaroni, avocado, tomato, and green onions. Cover tightly and refrigerate until well chilled, at least 6 hours. Mix in lettuce and the reserved bacon just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
425 calories; protein 12.1g; carbohydrates 31.7g; fat 28.5g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 888.7mg. Full Nutrition
