Chtitha Batata (Algerian Potato Stew)

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This authentic Algerian potato stew is made with dersa, a spicy chile and garlic paste. It's delicious on its own as a vegan or vegetarian main, or served as a side to meat or fish. An easy way to enjoy North African cuisine at home with easy-to-find ingredients!

By Djam

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dersa:
Stew:

Directions

  • Combine garlic, chile pepper, cumin, paprika, black pepper, cayenne, and salt in a mortar; grind with a pestle until it forms a paste. Add olive oil and mix dersa well.

    Advertisement

  • Heat a large saucepan over medium heat and stir-fry dersa until fragrant, 2 to 4 minutes. Add potato halves and stir to combine with the dersa. Stir in tomato paste. Pour in enough water to just cover the potatoes and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 40 minutes.

  • Ladle potatoes into a serving bowl. Spoon any remaining sauce over the potatoes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 32.8g; fat 7.2g; sodium 377.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
?????
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2021
So delicious and spicy! I had it plain but I think it would be great over rice or with a thick bread. Super easy to make as well. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022