Thai Panang Curry with Baby Eggplants and Tofu

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A Thai-inspired recipe with eggplants and tofu. I am not Asian, and I don't want to claim this is an authentic Thai recipe! I had baby eggplants at hand, and I looked for ways to cook them. I couldn't find a single recipe that would satisfy me, so I got inspiration by 3-4 different ones, based on the ingredients I had available. The ready-made curry paste made it easy to prepare, and tasty for us. :) Serve with rice.

By Pink Manta

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over medium heat. Fry tofu until browned on all sides, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Add sesame oil and onion to the same skillet and cook onion until soft and translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Add curry paste and stir for 1 to 2 minutes. Add chiles; cook and stir for another 1 to 2 minutes. Add coconut milk and bring to a boil, mixing well.

  • Add eggplants and bell pepper to the skillet with the coconut milk. Cook until eggplant is almost tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Add tofu and tomatoes; cook until warmed through, 1 to 2 minutes more.

Cook's Note:

You can use coconut oil in place of sesame oil, if you prefer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
486 calories; protein 17.7g; carbohydrates 72.4g; fat 21.1g; sodium 185mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Regina Prusinski
Rating: 5 stars
03/09/2020
Awesome recipe Read More
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Pamie T.
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2020
I love this recipe! Easy and quick to prepare even during a busy work week. The aroma that fills the kitchen while cooking is just as tasty as the actual dish Read More
Regina Prusinski
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2020
Awesome recipe Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022