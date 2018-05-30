Enoki Mushrooms

Rating: 4.8 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A very quick, tasty side dish that pairs well with an Asian-themed meal. They would also be great topped with a stir-fry.

By Bren

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut the bottom 2 inches off the mushrooms and discard. Separate the mushroom strands gently.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a medium-sized nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and cook until just fragrant, about 1 minute. Add mushrooms and stir-fry until they begin to wilt, about 2 minutes. Add soy sauce and ginger; toss to coat. Cook 1 to 2 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 19.5g; fat 5.6g; sodium 184.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (5)

Read More Reviews
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2018
This was excellent and perfect as written! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Carm Moscarello
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2019
Fantastic Read More
Helpful
(1)
Nechama Dworkind
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2019
I made the recipe exactly as is and the result was phenomenal! I ve never made these before but I will definitely be making them again! They remind me a bit of spaghetti-could be used as a gourmet gluten free noodle! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
oldman437
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2020
Good stuff. I like the way you can twirl these little mushrooms on a fork. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022