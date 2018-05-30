Enoki Mushrooms
Servings Per Recipe: 1
Calories: 152
% Daily Value *
protein: 6.3g 13 %
carbohydrates: 19.5g 6 %
dietary fiber: 6.2g 25 %
sugars: 0.6g
fat: 5.6g 9 %
saturated fat: 0.7g 3 %
vitamin a iu: 0.5IU
niacin equivalents: 15.1mg 116 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 16 %
vitamin c: 1.6mg 3 %
folate: 117.6mcg 29 %
calcium: 12.3mg 1 %
iron: 2.6mg 15 %
magnesium: 39.3mg 14 %
potassium: 857.8mg 24 %
sodium: 184.8mg 7 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 21 %
calories from fat: 50
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
