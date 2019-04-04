Instant Pot® Stew Using Frozen Meat

Excellent recipe for beef stew! I enjoyed the addition of red wine and tomato paste in the recipe as it seemed to give the stew just a bit more flavor than your average beef stew. My meat was not frozen and I set the IP for 35 minutes on meat/stew setting. The beef was perfectly tender and white potatoes and carrots were not mushy. I used 2 russet and 2 sweet potatoes as that's what I had on hand and needed to use up. I would not recommend substituting with sweet potatoes like I did because they came out a tad to soft. Just thought I'd mention this in case others are tempted to sub with sweet potatoes. Make this as written and you won't be disappointed. I know we'll definitely be making this stew again as it's so flavorful, easy to make, and a comforting fall or winter dish! Thanks for another great recipe, Bren!