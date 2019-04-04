Instant Pot® Stew Using Frozen Meat

4.7
27 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 6
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Have you ever planned on making stew for dinner but forgot to take the meat out of the freezer? This happens to me all the time so I developed this beef stew recipe using frozen meat.

Recipe by Bren

Gallery

Credit: Bren
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 25 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Turn on a multi-cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and select Saute function. Heat oil for 1 minute. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir until onion begins to soften, about 5 minutes. Pour in red wine and continue cooking until wine has reduced by 1/2, about 3 minutes. Add beef broth, thyme, parsley, oregano, bay leaf, salt, and pepper; stir to combine. Add tomato paste and stir. Place frozen meat on top. Add potatoes, carrots, and celery.

    Advertisement

  • Close and lock the lid. Close the vent. Select Meat/Stew button according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 45 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 10 minutes. Carefully move the vent to release remaining pressure using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes.

  • Unlock and remove the lid. Mix water and cornstarch in a small bowl and slowly pour into the pot. Select the Saute function and cook until slightly thickened, 3 to 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
611 calories; protein 33g; carbohydrates 65.5g; fat 23.5g; cholesterol 83.5mg; sodium 809.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/12/2022