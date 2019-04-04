Instant Pot® Stew Using Frozen Meat
Have you ever planned on making stew for dinner but forgot to take the meat out of the freezer? This happens to me all the time so I developed this beef stew recipe using frozen meat.
Have you ever planned on making stew for dinner but forgot to take the meat out of the freezer? This happens to me all the time so I developed this beef stew recipe using frozen meat.
I had to delete the garlic & onion (wife is allergic), and make my own broth (onion & garlic free), otherwise unchanged. Using Asafoetida will replace the onion like flavor, but is not of the onion family, so safe for allergies or other onion/garlic restrictions. This recipe is super easy, quick, and a life saver when you forgot to thaw the meat!Read More
I had to delete the garlic & onion (wife is allergic), and make my own broth (onion & garlic free), otherwise unchanged. Using Asafoetida will replace the onion like flavor, but is not of the onion family, so safe for allergies or other onion/garlic restrictions. This recipe is super easy, quick, and a life saver when you forgot to thaw the meat!
Excellent recipe for beef stew! I enjoyed the addition of red wine and tomato paste in the recipe as it seemed to give the stew just a bit more flavor than your average beef stew. My meat was not frozen and I set the IP for 35 minutes on meat/stew setting. The beef was perfectly tender and white potatoes and carrots were not mushy. I used 2 russet and 2 sweet potatoes as that's what I had on hand and needed to use up. I would not recommend substituting with sweet potatoes like I did because they came out a tad to soft. Just thought I'd mention this in case others are tempted to sub with sweet potatoes. Make this as written and you won't be disappointed. I know we'll definitely be making this stew again as it's so flavorful, easy to make, and a comforting fall or winter dish! Thanks for another great recipe, Bren!
This is an excellent recipe, thanks Bren! I too need the last minute recipes for my pressure cooker. I don't have an instant pot - anyone else using this with a standard stovetop pressure cooker should know that it will cook at 10 lbs pressure for 20 minutes, and let the pressure drop naturally taking it off the burner. If you need it after 10 minutes you can release it then, otherwise let it sit to no pressure. I didn't make any changes except to increase amounts proportionately. I did however use our homemade merlot wine and our homemade tomato paste along with homegrown veggies and spices - yum!!! The beef came from the store. :D Thanks for a wonderful addition to my recipe collection!
I made it and it came out phenomenal! I have an 8 qt. Instapot and made a bigger batch. I used 3 lbs. of meat instead of two. I just added a little more ingredients. This was my first meal in the Instapot. Other than adjustments for the portion size, I followed the directions and it was perfect. I will definetly make it again. Oh, one thing...the potatoes...don't cut them to small. quarter the potatoes.
Smells so good and can't wait for it to cool down so I can have some. I did take the advise of a commenter to cook meat and broth for 35 minutes then add potatoes, carrots, and celery for another 15 minutes. Potatoes and carrots not mushy this way but done. I also added another cup of water since I had lots of carrots. Oh some fresh bread or cornbread would be good with this mmmm
I made this with stoup bones and at the end of the pressure release and thickening I added frozen kale. This was a good recipe to use when you have frozen stew meat or soup bones.
I cooked the frozen meat for 35 minutes, released the pressure and added the veggies and cooked for 10 more minutes. We loved the seasoning of this stew. I will definitely make this again.
I didn't have potatoes so I added green beans at the end. Also, I used a pack of Lipton onion soup mix instead of the spices. It was great!
Have made it twice so far and was great both times. Great time saver when not having to thaw the meat AND also the step of coating the meat pieces in flour then browning on all sides & scraping up the "tasty bits" for better flavor is eliminated as well. Coating, browning & scraping is an unnecessary and messy step IMHO.
I used frozen lamb stew meat, and quartered unpeeled baby potatoes. Due to lacking a couple of ingredients in the house, I skipped the bay leaves and celery, and ended up substituting ketchup for tomato paste. It turned out wonderful!
Delicious! So easy to make. I'll be adding this to the family favorites!
Just a couple changes. I only had a pound of meat. Added a couple extra potatoes & a quarter head of cabbage, since that’s what I had. As a couple of the commenters suggested, I cooked the meat/broth for 35 min, then added the veggies. I didn’t add the slurry because I didn’t have much liquid. Maybe too many veggies? No matter. It turned out delicious!! Thank you for the recipe!
Excellent method and very versatile recipe which can be tweaked any number of ways and come out great! To be able to take meat straight from the freezer and in less than one hour (and with no pot stirring)have a rich and tender stew is amazing! Really tastes like it cooked all day. I left out oregano, wine , corn starch, half of the potatoes snd half of the the salt and it still tasted perfect. The only extra I added was a teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce. A week night gem!
I will make it again. It was delishes. My first time using my instapot. Thankyou
I left out the tomato paste (personal preference) but did everything else as written. Excellent!
My beef thawed so knocked 5 minutes off the cook time. Came out great.
Stuck to the recipe -great way to cook with frozen stewing meat. Just added 1 frozen pack of peas, carrots, beans & corn. Super fast....maybe took 1hr 20min total. Served with french bread, cabernet sauvignon & for myself, Frank's red hot :-)
4.5 stars. Very good! I only made 2 small changes. I left out the tomato paste (didn't have any) and added 3T of Worcestershire sauce. It didn't thicken like I was expecting but it still turned out well.
Delicious! I only had a pound of stew meat so I added more veggies: parsnips, mushrooms and rutabagas, and used fewer potatoes. Loved the flavors in this recipe. I will be making this again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections