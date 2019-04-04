Asian Breakfast Stir-Fry
Servings Per Recipe: 1
Calories: 814
% Daily Value *
protein: 48.2g 96 %
carbohydrates: 75.4g 24 %
dietary fiber: 10.8g 43 %
sugars: 7.1g
fat: 36.1g 56 %
saturated fat: 7.4g 37 %
cholesterol: 424.5mg 142 %
vitamin a iu: 13116.1IU 262 %
niacin equivalents: 17.9mg 138 %
vitamin b6: 1.2mg 72 %
vitamin c: 52mg 87 %
folate: 262.7mcg 66 %
calcium: 206mg 21 %
iron: 8.1mg 45 %
magnesium: 238.1mg 85 %
potassium: 1276.1mg 36 %
sodium: 1015.5mg 41 %
thiamin: 0.4mg 43 %
calories from fat: 325.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
