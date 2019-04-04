Asian Breakfast Stir-Fry

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Here is an under-an-hour recipe for an Asian-inspired, veggie-rich, breakfast stir-fry that could also work as a main dish lunch or dinner for 1.

By Fellow Wanderlust, RN

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Bring water and quinoa to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until quinoa is tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Combine carrot, broccoli, and onion in the bowl of a food processor and chop.

  • Heat sesame oil in a large skillet over medium heat and add garlic. Stir until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add chopped vegetable mixture from food processor. Cook and stir until onions are translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Add kale; cook until wilted, about 1 minute. Add soy sauce and water; cook for 5 minutes more.

  • Add chicken and 1/4 cup cooked quinoa to the skillet with the vegetable mixture. Cook and stir until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer stir-fry to a plate.

  • Spray the skillet with cooking spray and cook eggs to preference, 3 to 5 minutes. Place cooked eggs on top of stir-fry in the plate. Garnish with chile-garlic sauce, cilantro, and sesame seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
814 calories; protein 48.2g; carbohydrates 75.4g; fat 36.1g; cholesterol 424.5mg; sodium 1015.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Katarzyna Trzopek
Rating: 4 stars
01/27/2021
I added more vegetables ( replaced the onion with green onion which I used as a garnish). there was ginger among ingredients but did not see it incorporated in the instructions so skipped it and added more soy sauce. Next time I would probably add a different Asian sauce or broth to cook the veggies and the chicken in but it turned out well this first time Read More
