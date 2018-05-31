Turkey-Zucchini Enchilada Meatballs
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 586.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 61g 122 %
carbohydrates: 18g 6 %
dietary fiber: 4.3g 17 %
sugars: 5.9g
fat: 31.3g 48 %
saturated fat: 7.7g 39 %
cholesterol: 303mg 101 %
vitamin a iu: 1187.1IU 24 %
niacin equivalents: 3.6mg 28 %
vitamin b6: 0.8mg 48 %
vitamin c: 87.8mg 146 %
folate: 81.7mcg 20 %
calcium: 81.7mg 8 %
iron: 2.9mg 16 %
magnesium: 62.8mg 22 %
potassium: 962.5mg 27 %
sodium: 545.3mg 22 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 19 %
calories from fat: 281.6
