Turkey-Zucchini Enchilada Meatballs

This is a great way to eat lean and keep in line with the 17-day diet cycle.

By Stephanie Wentzlaff

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
8 meatballs
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix turkey, egg, cumin, onion powder, and garlic powder together in a bowl. Form into 2-inch meatballs.

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add meatballs and brown on all sides, 3 to 5 minutes. Add enchilada sauce and green bell pepper; cook 10 minutes. Add zucchini and cook until tender, about 8 minutes more.

Cook's Note:

You can use ground beef instead of turkey, if you wish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
587 calories; protein 61g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 31.3g; cholesterol 303mg; sodium 545.3mg. Full Nutrition
