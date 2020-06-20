Watermelon Goat Cheese Salad

A sweet and satisfying summer salad packed with seedless watermelon, crumbled goat cheese, and crunchy hazelnuts.

By Saputo

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, vinegar, salt, and pepper.

  • In a large bowl, gently toss spring mix and watermelon together with vinaigrette.

  • Top with goat cheese and hazelnuts to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 8.9g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 90.5mg. Full Nutrition
