Watermelon Goat Cheese Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 163.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.4g 7 %
carbohydrates: 8.9g 3 %
dietary fiber: 1.8g 7 %
sugars: 5.4g
fat: 13.6g 21 %
saturated fat: 2.3g 11 %
cholesterol: 5mg 2 %
vitamin a iu: 1183IU 24 %
niacin equivalents: 0.8mg 6 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 12.9mg 22 %
folate: 44.1mcg 11 %
calcium: 30.9mg 3 %
iron: 1mg 5 %
magnesium: 28.4mg 10 %
potassium: 239.9mg 7 %
sodium: 90.5mg 4 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 122.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.