Greek Pita Pockets

Filled with sausage, onion, Greek olives, wild mushrooms, spinach leaves, and feta cheese, these Greek pita pockets are served with a delicious lemon yogurt. Shared credit: Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, Inc.

By Saputo

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In small bowl, stir together yogurt and lemon juice; set aside.

  • In nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, cook sausage, stirring frequently and crumbling for 2 minutes. Add onion, olives, and mushrooms; cook 4 minutes more.

  • Add spinach leaves and cook until wilted and sausage is fully cooked, about 1 to 3 minutes. Add eggs and cook, stirring constantly until almost dry. Remove from heat and stir in feta.

  • Stuff each pita half with feta-egg mixture. Serve immediately with lemon yogurt.

Cook's Notes:

Use any kind of bulk sausage you prefer (Greek, lamb, or pork).

Line pita with additional spinach leaves, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
382 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 23.4g; cholesterol 317.3mg; sodium 895.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

alcollins
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2018
Love all these ingredients. Option: omit bread for a Low Carb tasty salad/egg based dish Read More
Reviews:
alcollins
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2018
Love all these ingredients. Option: omit bread for a Low Carb tasty salad/egg based dish Read More
Rachelle Hermanson
Rating: 5 stars
06/08/2020
I added fresh diced cucumbers as we were assembling the pitas. Definitely worth the effort. Read More
