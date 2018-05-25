Greek Pita Pockets
Filled with sausage, onion, Greek olives, wild mushrooms, spinach leaves, and feta cheese, these Greek pita pockets are served with a delicious lemon yogurt. Shared credit: Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, Inc.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Use any kind of bulk sausage you prefer (Greek, lamb, or pork).
Line pita with additional spinach leaves, if desired.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
382 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 23.4g; cholesterol 317.3mg; sodium 895.8mg. Full Nutrition