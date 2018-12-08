Birthday Cake for Your Cat

15 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 1
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is a fun cat birthday cake with tuna fish you can make for your favorite feline!

By Nate Bartlett

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray 2 muffin tin cups with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Combine tuna, flour, egg white, and Cheddar cheese in a bowl. Fill prepared muffin cups equally with the mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Let cool in the tin for 5 minutes. Invert onto a wire rack to cool completely.

  • Garnish cakes with shrimp.

Cook's Note:

This recipe will yield two cakes. Feel free to halve the portions, or eat one cake WITH your cat!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 26.2g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 1g; cholesterol 45mg; sodium 96mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/21/2022