Birthday Cake for Your Cat

This recipe was delicious! My husband loved it so I spread it to EVERYONE I know. They all love me now. I am always asked to make it when I go to parties, potlucks, or any other special gathering. My husband requests it for his birthday every year, and any time else he can.
Wouldn't recommend even bothering with this, just open a can of tuna, sprinkle with a little cheese and be done. It stuck together like crazy so I had to break it up and even so, all my cat wanted was the tuna which was engulfed in the egg and flour mixture.
Cat gave this a paws up. I made both of the cakes just for him so I cannot vouch for the taste but he sure seemed to think they were good. I personally think they needed more cheese but again, he didn't seem to mind. Made as written they are on the dense side so you'll have to cut it up for them. No biggie but I thought I'd mention it. Santos says thanks for the recipe!
I rather give my cat a can of tuna and save some time and effort. I had to mix it all up after baking and pick up a finger of the fish cake and bring it up to my cats face in order to eat the cake. He doesnt seem to like shrimp either. I guess it just depends on the Cat. But a can of tuna would be easier
Amazing recipe! Our kitties absolutely loved it! Since it was all for the cats, we put in some of their treats as well into the prepared batter before baking. Though I have to mention that not all of our cats ate their shares - but the majority did. So, in the end, it's all down to what your cat does and doesn't prefer.
Pros: -Easy to make. -Kittens and cats were intrigued. -Good for kitty birthdays. Cons: -Smells deathly (unless you enjoy tuna stench). Recommended: -Mix this VERY well. -Use cupcake wrappers for easy removal.
