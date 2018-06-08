Gnocchi with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella

Known as 'gnocchi alla sorrentina,' this classic Italian pasta dish that uses simple ingredients and tastes delicious. Use homemade or store-bought gnocchi.

By Alemarsi

Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat; cook onion until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add passata and salt; simmer over low heat while you prepare the gnocchi.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook gnocchi in the boiling water until they float to the top, 2 to 4 minutes. Drain.

  • Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler.

  • Pour 1 ladle of tomato sauce into the bottom of a baking dish. Add gnocchi, remaining tomato sauce, and Parmesan cheese; toss to combine. Arrange cubes of mozzarella cheese evenly on top.

  • Place baking dish in the oven and broil until mozzarella cheese is melted and sauce has slightly reduced, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven and garnish with basil leaves before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
744 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 73.2g; fat 39.6g; cholesterol 87.9mg; sodium 1100.5mg. Full Nutrition
