Gnocchi with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
Known as 'gnocchi alla sorrentina,' this classic Italian pasta dish that uses simple ingredients and tastes delicious. Use homemade or store-bought gnocchi.
All loved it. Served with a salad and bread. Need to double it next time.
This is one of my favorite meals - I keep gnocchi in my pantry just for dishes like this! I did add mushrooms to this because I needed to use them before they went bad but that's the glory of this dish - you can modify it several ways to fit your tastes (or your fridge.). The leftovers are great reheated, too, which is nice for lunch the next day. I used good canned tomatoes, which I think makes a big difference, but again - use what ya got. Thanks!
This dish was very easy and tasty. I love gnocchi and it's always a nice change from regular pasta. The sauce was very good, but I didn't have fresh basil, so left that off. Also, I omitted the broiler step and it was still just fine for us. I'll make this one again. Thanks for posting!
I loved this! It was easy and Delicious. I added garlic, fresh basil and white wine to the onions .
Simple and delicious! I did broil this for a few minutes, like the recipe instructs, but I think next time, I'll do like we always do, and just toss the mozzarella in with the gnocchi and sauce, and let the heat of the two slightly melt the cheese. If you can find passata di pomodoro that is imported from Italy, it truly makes a world of difference. We find it at Dekalb Farmers Market, near Atlanta.
This was an extremely easy recipe and very tasty. I made it basically how it’s stated except I added some garlic and Italians herbs to the sauce. I also just baked it for about 20 minutes at 350 instead of broiling it. Will definitely again!
This was a simple and pretty good recipe. I think it could use a little something to spice it up a bit, it was pretty boring and bland.
I liked this. It was a nice change to pasta. I am a mom of two young boys and have to save time these days. I used a 2lb jar of Victorio marinara. It already has the crushed tomatoes, onions, olive oil,..,I did still add a couple of drizzles of olive oil. My gnocchi had to cook a bit longer to rise to the top. Then I let it boil 3-4 minutes more. I doubled the Parmesan and mozzarella, only because my jar of sauce was quite large. I’ve never put fresh mozzarella in a broiler. I didn’t feel it melted that well. It mostly kept its shape. I would like to try this again with hand shredded whole milk mozzarella and maybe even adding sausage. Ty, for an easy week night recipe.
Brilliant
