Gnocchi with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella

I liked this. It was a nice change to pasta. I am a mom of two young boys and have to save time these days. I used a 2lb jar of Victorio marinara. It already has the crushed tomatoes, onions, olive oil,..,I did still add a couple of drizzles of olive oil. My gnocchi had to cook a bit longer to rise to the top. Then I let it boil 3-4 minutes more. I doubled the Parmesan and mozzarella, only because my jar of sauce was quite large. I’ve never put fresh mozzarella in a broiler. I didn’t feel it melted that well. It mostly kept its shape. I would like to try this again with hand shredded whole milk mozzarella and maybe even adding sausage. Ty, for an easy week night recipe.