Strawberry and Balsamic Homemade Gelato

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
If you do not eat all the gelato, transfer leftover gelato from the ice cream maker to a plastic container. Cover the top with a sheet of waxed paper, top with a lid, and store in freezer. Remove from the freezer up to 30 minutes before serving so it's a softer consistency to serve.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 35.7g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 40.8mg; sodium 12.9mg. Full Nutrition
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.