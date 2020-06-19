Strawberry and Balsamic Homemade Gelato

Fresh strawberries and balsamic vinegar pair perfectly - even more so in this homemade Italian ice cream. I roast the strawberries in the oven for 30 minutes to release all their sweet juice.

Recipe by Simona

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cook:
30 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with a silicone non-stick mat that is larger than the tray to prevent juice from spilling onto the tray.

  • Combine strawberries, 1/4 cup sugar, and balsamic vinegar in a bowl; toss gently to coat. Transfer to the baking sheet, scraping down the bowl with a spatula to ensure all the liquid is included.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside to cool, about 30 minutes.

  • Transfer cooled strawberries and all juice to the bowl of a food processor. Add remaining 1/4 cup sugar and cream; mix until smooth.

  • Pour strawberry mixture into an ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer's instructions until it reaches the creamy texture of a gelato, 40 to 45 minutes. Serve immediately.

Cook's Note:

If you do not eat all the gelato, transfer leftover gelato from the ice cream maker to a plastic container. Cover the top with a sheet of waxed paper, top with a lid, and store in freezer. Remove from the freezer up to 30 minutes before serving so it's a softer consistency to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 35.7g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 40.8mg; sodium 12.9mg. Full Nutrition
