Arroz con Leche (Mexican Rice Pudding)
Rice pudding (arroz con leche) made the traditional Mexican way, with both whole and evaporated milk and an aromatic touch of cinnamon.
Awesome recipe, brío ugh too back Memories with my mom used to make it back in the 70s. But it is definitely 2 cups whole milk 2 cups condensed milk. I also used for and 4 cups and it was just way too watery.Read More
This recipe actually was really good, however I believe certain steps are missing. when adding the whole and evaporated milk it become very soupy, like should I bring it to a boil before adding the evaporated milk when adding the whole milk. It took a lot longer to cook down. I'm not sure if it's supposed to be soupy or a thicker consistency, it doesn't specify.Read More
This recipe was the closest to my grandmothers style of arroz con leche. All of the other recipes call for raisins (yuck soggy raisins). I also didn’t add sugar I used condensed milk. This recipe was easy and delicious!
Easy recipe to go off of. Changed out the sugar for condensed milk. Had a little help form my Hispanic mother in law but other than that did it very easily on my own.
I made this recipe with the directions given. It is SOUP. My thought was...maybe they meant to say a total of 4 cups of milk, 2 being whole and 2 being evaporated. I would have to say. It is a terrible mess. But after about an hour, all liquids absorbed and it was very delicious sans the raisins.
Excellent! Just like my mom made it. I had never really found any Arroz con Leche recipe that I cared to make twice. This one is a keeper and my go-to recipe from now on. Thank you for sharing!
Good rice pudding recipe. I used lowfat milk and evaporated milk and it turned out rich and thick with a nice flavor. I did feel it was a little too sweet for my palate, so I added a bit of salt, but next time, I'd reduce the sugar too.
I did use all the milk required however I added the two cups when the rice was al dente. As the rice thickened I added 1/2 at a time till I got the consistency I wanted. When ready I added a capful of vanilla extract and sweeten condensed milk instead of sugar. Reminds me of my mom’s!
I liked it! Easy recipe to go off of. I eliminated the sugar and replaced one cup of evaporated milk with one cup of condensed milk. Yummy!
I agree use 2 cups while milk and 2 cups condensed milk in place of sugar. Much creamer.
I cut the recipe in half and followed it thru, it turn out good! I used jasmine rice, using the type of rice will definitely make a big difference with this recipe. I will be making this again.
I thought the flavors of this recipe were delicious. Creamy with great cinnamon flavor. I did add raisins per my husband’s request. The only problem I had was that it did not take 10 minutes to thicken up. Mine took about 25 minutes to thicken and for the rice to absorb the milk mixture. Don’t give up. Keep stirring and it will eventually thicken.
It was a nice surprise!! it brought me back to how my Mom use to make it for us growing up in the 40's simple to make in a short time.
I cut down the amount of milk as several reviews said it was soupy. That was a big mistake. I had to reheat it and at at least the amount of milk I skipped. It thickens A LOT as it stands and cools. I will make with the full amount of milk the next time. I will also add a bit more sugar. I will try again though. Also it makes a lot. We ate it for three days.
My sons and I loved this. I left the cinnamon stick in while cooking the rice and it gave it a great flavor. I cut the milk down to 2 cups but left every thing else the same. It was the perfect consistency for us. I'll definitely make this again!
This turned out good. I wish the directions stated what heat to cook the pudding on for 10 minutes. I cooked it too high and burned the bottom of my pan. It's very creamy with the evaporated milk.
Yummy recipe! I would have given it 5 stars, however the consistency didn’t seem quite right. Some changes that made all the difference: I switched out the long grain rice for Arborio rice AND added condensed milk for a creamier texture. Soo good!
This was delicious! I made a few changes. I added 1 Tablespoon of Vanilla extract and 2 teaspoons of cinnamon. I only used 24oz of evaporated milk instead of 4 cups. I added a can of sweetened condensed milk and deleted the sugar. Soooo good!
It was delicious
