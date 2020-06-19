Arroz con Leche (Mexican Rice Pudding)

Rice pudding (arroz con leche) made the traditional Mexican way, with both whole and evaporated milk and an aromatic touch of cinnamon.

Recipe by rorozco

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine water and cinnamon stick in a saucepan over high heat. Bring to a boil and cook until cinnamon releases its color and flavor, about 5 minutes. Add rice, reduce heat to low, cover, and cook until rice is tender and water is absorbed, about 20 minutes.

  • Gradually add whole milk to rice, then evaporated milk. Stir in sugar. Cook uncovered until sugar is dissolved and mixture has thickened, about 10 minutes.

  • Serve warm or cold. Sprinkle each portion with ground cinnamon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
443 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 73.1g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 39mg; sodium 150.8mg. Full Nutrition
