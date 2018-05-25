Creamy Ranch Tofu

A light and vegetarian alternative to the popular ranch chicken made with low-fat and fat-free cream cheese!

By Jennifer Liska

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Directions

  • Combine fat-free and reduced-fat cream cheese in a saucepan over medium-low heat until melted, 3 to 5 minutes. Add dry ranch mix and stir until thoroughly combined. Mix in tofu and season with black pepper and jalapeno peppers.

  • Meanwhile, place broccoli in a microwave-safe bowl with a little water and microwave until warm, about 5 minutes. Stir warmed broccoli into cheese sauce and heat until everything is warm and combined, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
382 calories; protein 30.6g; carbohydrates 21.5g; fat 20g; cholesterol 48.4mg; sodium 1315.3mg. Full Nutrition
