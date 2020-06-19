Viennese Chocolate-Nut Cake

Hazelnuts or walnuts are traditionally used for this chocolaty nut cake, or a mixture. You don't need any baking powder. It's a cake associated with lots of tradition in our family.

Recipe by christlk

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 loaf
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a loaf pan.

  • Cream margarine and sugar in a bowl with an electric mixer until well combined. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

  • Mix flour, cornstarch, hazelnuts, and cocoa powder in a separate bowl and quickly mix into the margarine mixture. Pour batter into the prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 1 hour. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Run a table knife around the edges to loosen. Invert carefully onto a serving plate or cooling rack. Let cool completely before dusting with confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
512 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 51.4g; fat 33g; cholesterol 65.5mg; sodium 289.6mg. Full Nutrition
