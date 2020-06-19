Fresh Pineapple Salsa

Oh my . . . what a wonderfullly refreshing salsa! I made it to serve as an afternoon snack with Tostito chips (lime flavoured), and what was left over was served as a condiment with our chicken fajitas at supper. It was soooo good, I even made a double batch later in the evening to cut up the rest of our fresh pineapple and let the salsa chill and blend flavours overnight. I made the recipe as is with the exception of: using green pepper instead of red (that's what we had); leaving out the jalapeño pepper (we didn't have any); we did add the optional garlic; and added ~10 grape tomatoes (each cut into 8 small pieces) to add some red colour. I can't wait to have some again tomorrow!! Yum!! (If I could, I'd give it 10 stars!) The photo submitted was of another batch made with yellow peppers and the grape tomatoes. I like to add 1/4 tsp of chili powder for a bit of a kick in the absence of Jalapeño peppers.