Fresh Pineapple Salsa
Fresh pineapple salsa that is perfect with fish or chicken! You can also try substituting papaya or mango for the pineapple.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can also use yellow bell pepper.
Fresh pineapple salsa that is perfect with fish or chicken! You can also try substituting papaya or mango for the pineapple.
You can also use yellow bell pepper.
5.28.18 Whoa, this was a great topping for grilled Alaskan cod. It has just the perfect balance of spicy and sweet and just may be the best pineapple or even mango salsa that I’ve ever had. Thanks for sharing your recipe, this one's a keeper.Read More
5.28.18 Whoa, this was a great topping for grilled Alaskan cod. It has just the perfect balance of spicy and sweet and just may be the best pineapple or even mango salsa that I’ve ever had. Thanks for sharing your recipe, this one's a keeper.
Used a whole pineapple and tripled the recipe for my family. This is a great recipe and added a fresh taste to our fish tonight.
I forgot to buy a red bell pepper, so I substituted some cucumber. It was amazing! I served it with grilled tilapia on tacos. I used the marinade from "Grilled Fish Tacos with Chipotle-Lime Dressing" for the tilapia. Great combination!
Oh my . . . what a wonderfullly refreshing salsa! I made it to serve as an afternoon snack with Tostito chips (lime flavoured), and what was left over was served as a condiment with our chicken fajitas at supper. It was soooo good, I even made a double batch later in the evening to cut up the rest of our fresh pineapple and let the salsa chill and blend flavours overnight. I made the recipe as is with the exception of: using green pepper instead of red (that's what we had); leaving out the jalapeño pepper (we didn't have any); we did add the optional garlic; and added ~10 grape tomatoes (each cut into 8 small pieces) to add some red colour. I can't wait to have some again tomorrow!! Yum!! (If I could, I'd give it 10 stars!) The photo submitted was of another batch made with yellow peppers and the grape tomatoes. I like to add 1/4 tsp of chili powder for a bit of a kick in the absence of Jalapeño peppers.
I used canned pineapple. Made a double batch, put it over pan fried haddock and people inhaled the dish. I ate quite a bit of fish too even though I'm not a huge fan of haddock. The leftover salsa stayed in the fridge for a few days so I added fresh mango, put it over haddock again and had the same reaction. This is extraordinarily good.
This salsa is SO good! We devoured it with scoops tortilla chips last weekend. A second batch tonight will be served with grilled jerk chicken and rice.
Used everything called for but as suggested used papaya instead of mango! Was Delicious! Would make it again! Thx! Kathy
This was delicious on our blackened tilapia. We didn't have a red bell pepper and decided to try something new. We used pomegranate kernels instead! Super yummy. Our jalapeno was large so it made up for any possible missing pepper to taste. Will definitely use this recipe over and over
Just got an, “Oh my gosh, Mom!”, with a plethora of sounds coming from his mouth. This is PERFECT just as is! A keeper!! Perfect of sweet and spicy!
So refreshing on a hot summer day
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections