Fresh Pineapple Salsa

Fresh pineapple salsa that is perfect with fish or chicken! You can also try substituting papaya or mango for the pineapple.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine pineapple, red onion, bell pepper, jalapeno pepper, cilantro, lime juice, garlic, sugar, and salt. Stir to combine. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour so flavors can meld.

Cook's Note:

You can also use yellow bell pepper.

22 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 5.5g; fat 0.1g; sodium 195mg. Full Nutrition
