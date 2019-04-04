Delicious Carne Asada

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I got this carne asada recipe from my friend's mother in Phoenix. This recipe will marinate 5-6 pounds of meat and can be halved or doubled. Serve this with flour tortillas and salsa.

By bdv1973

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
5 pounds carne asada
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place beef in a large resealable plastic bag.

    Advertisement

  • Combine water, orange slices, orange juice, lime juice, vinegar, lime slices, cilantro, oil, salt, garlic, white pepper, black pepper, oregano, cumin, chili powder, and cloves in a large bowl. Whisk to combine. Pour marinade on top of the beef and seal the bag.

  • Marinate beef in the refrigerator, 2 hours to overnight.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate. Grill beef over direct heat until firm and slightly pink in the center, 2 to 3 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 140 degrees F (60 degrees C) for medium.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 17.7g; carbohydrates 5.7g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 31.7mg; sodium 477.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/26/2022