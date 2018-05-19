Easy Ranch Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti carbonara gets a quick and easy flavor upgrade with the addition of ranch seasoning to the classic egg sauce.

By Hidden Valley Ranch

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add spaghetti and cook until al dente, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain.

  • While the pasta is cooking, whisk the eggs, yolks, Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Salad Dressing and Seasoning Mix, a small pinch of black pepper, and cheese together in a mixing bowl. Set aside.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet set over medium heat. Add the bacon and saute for about about 5 to 7 minutes, until beginning to crisp.

  • Drain pasta, reserving 1 cup of the pasta water. Add pasta to the skillet with the bacon over low heat. Stir to coat the pasta. Transfer pasta and bacon to a bowl, add the egg mixture and a small amount of the reserved pasta water for creaminess. Toss well to coat. Serve immediately with extra cheese for garnish.

Cook's Note:

Feel free to use pancetta in place of bacon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
519 calories; protein 24.4g; carbohydrates 65g; fat 17.2g; cholesterol 217.8mg; sodium 479.3mg. Full Nutrition
