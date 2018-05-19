Original Ranch Roasted Potatoes
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 280
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.3g 9 %
carbohydrates: 36.2g 12 %
dietary fiber: 3.9g 15 %
sugars: 2.3g
fat: 13.9g 22 %
saturated fat: 2.2g 11 %
vitamin a iu: 15.9IU
niacin equivalents: 3.3mg 25 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 24 %
vitamin c: 19.5mg 33 %
folate: 40.9mcg 10 %
calcium: 22.7mg 2 %
iron: 1.7mg 9 %
magnesium: 50mg 18 %
potassium: 1033.8mg 29 %
sodium: 26.3mg 1 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 11 %
calories from fat: 125.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
