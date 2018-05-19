Original Ranch Roasted Potatoes

Rating: 4.44 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Red potatoes are tossed in oil and ranch seasoning and roasted until brown and crisp to make this effortless side dish.

By Hidden Valley Ranch

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F.

  • Place potatoes in a 1-gallon-size Glad® Zipper Bag and add oil; seal bag. Toss to coat.

  • Add Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Salad Dressing and Seasoning Mix and toss again until coated. Bake in ungreased baking pan for 30 to 35 minutes or until potatoes are brown and crisp.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 36.2g; fat 13.9g; sodium 26.3mg. Full Nutrition
Kathie
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2019
I loved this!!! I did a couple of things different instead of regular ranch seasoning I used 1 packet of Hidden Valley Dip Mix Fiesta Ranch and instead of oil I used 1/4 cup Italian Dressing. So much flavor!! Read More
LaurieJ
Rating: 3 stars
09/23/2018
Easy but bland Read More
knute4510
Rating: 5 stars
02/13/2019
I really enjoyed these potatoes. They were very easy to make and required few ingredients. In regards to the previous review about it being bland I just added more of the dressing mix right away and it turned out great! Also mine cooked much faster than 30 minutes so I would suggest checking them sooner. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Sandy53214
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2020
I used the mini gold potatoes and they were delicious! Will save this recipe! Read More
njj
Rating: 3 stars
01/15/2022
I used zesty italian dressing for the oil, and added more ranch seasoning (per other reviews). Still had to add salt, pepper & garlic salt to liven it up - then it was 4 stars. Read More
Pat Davis Greeley
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2021
Easy and wonderful Read More
Millydoll
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2020
I couldn't follow the recipe exactly but I took the idea and worked with what I had. I had started with parboiled potatoes (I had started to make mashed potatoes but was out of milk) so I drained them added the vegetable oil and sprinkled some creamy dill ranch seasoning on. I put them in the air fryer for about 10 minutes. They came out great. I will definitely make these again. Thanks for the idea! Read More
bons
Rating: 4 stars
07/05/2020
Easy and tasty. Just double the amount of the ranch dressing for 2 lbs. of potatoes. Read More
