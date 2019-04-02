Minnesota Wild Rice Dressing

This wild rice dressing recipe was given to me by a friend, and it has been a family tradition ever since. No need to stuff the turkey. This dressing can be made the day before Thanksgiving and heated in the microwave 10 minutes before serving!

By MARJK

Directions

  • Prepare instant long grain and wild rice according to package directions.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Place ground pork sausage and ground sage pork sausage in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain, and set aside. Cook and stir celery, onion, mushrooms, and water chestnuts in the skillet until browned and tender. Season with garlic powder.

  • Mix prepared rice, sausage, celery mixture, and eggs in the prepared baking dish. Bake 15 minutes in the preheated oven, until lightly browned.

418 calories; protein 12.7g; carbohydrates 20.4g; fat 31.6g; cholesterol 82.5mg; sodium 834.9mg. Full Nutrition
