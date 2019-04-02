Minnesota Wild Rice Dressing

This wild rice dressing recipe was given to me by a friend, and it has been a family tradition ever since. No need to stuff the turkey. This dressing can be made the day before Thanksgiving and heated in the microwave 10 minutes before serving!
I served this to accompany our Christmas dinner and everyone loved it! Some even said it was the best dish on the table. The only change i had to make was to use a larger pan. 9x13 was way too small. Thanks!
This was a nice change from the traditional cornbread dressing/stuffing. I used turkey sausage because my family does not eat pork, and I could not find sage-flavored sausage, so I added it to the recipe. I also cut the recipe in half, and it still filled a 2-qt dish. Very good overall.
This was a great recipe... I didn't give it a 5 because my dad's recipe is the best. He passed away this year and had never written down his recipe. This one was the closest we found... not quite the same (maybe its because I had to make it and not my dad) but it was really good.The Water Chestnuts are a great touch!
I substituted regular turkey sausage and added thyme instead of sage. Also, my husband mistakenly bought only one pound of sausage, which we didn't discover until Thanksgiving day. The recipe as is seemed a bit heavy on the sausage and light on the rice anyway, so I used just the one pound of sausage. I also omitted the mushrooms for my family members who don't like them. The result was great and got rave reviews.
This was pretty good. I thought it had a bit too much sausage and not nearly enough vegetables. It wasn't very colorful so I ended up adding about 3/4 cup more celery and sprinkled some parsley on top. It was too wet at first but I cooked it for about 35 minutes in the oven and it turned out nicely.
Very good! I served it with Pork Loin..but it is so hearty it could be a meal in itsself. Very good flavor!
I made this for our pre-Thanksgiving dinner. It was such a big hit everyone wanted to take some home! My Sister-in-law, after tasting it, said that it is a family "keeper"! The family cooks will make this again and again.
I made this for my extened family. It was good. It just wasn't as good as everyone says. I was looking for amazing and I got average.
I added a little extra seasoning...sage and garlic. This was a hit at our Thanksgiving/Christmas gathering. My brother was particularly impressed as he has a wheat allergy and cannot usually have stuffing or dressing. Thanks for the great recipe.
This dish was the hit of our recent Thanksgiving Day meal! My brother (a chef in his own right) has asked for this recipe so he can serve it to his in-laws for Christmas. I'll be making this one again and again.
I made this recipe at least 5 times, and my family enjoyed it every time. I tweaked the components a little: I skip eggs altogether, and add chopped apple to celery mixture. I also like to add some nuts before the last baking step: cashews, pine nuts or almonds, whatever I have handy at the time.
i thought it should've been more rice for the amount of meat that was in it...my family isn't fans of mushrooms so omitted that but added a habanero cheese and it turned out good..also was skeptical about water chestnuts but it added a nice crunchy texture to it.
This was really very good. I strayed from the directions a little bit and used 2 pkgs. of the sage flavored sausage, so the rice was a bit overpowered by the sage. Next time I'll definitely do as directed (imagine!) and use only one pkg sage flavored. This was a tasty alternative to bread stuffing and very well received by the entire family.
This is so easy to make and absolutely delicious. My husband couldn't wait he had to have a bowl before it hit the oven (prior to the eggs) and he loved it. Thank you for sharing this recipe, it will become a Thanksgiving tradition in our family.
My family loves this dish. I often use a locally made pork sausage without the sage and just a some dried sage. I've made the recipe without any changes and it is great. I've also substituted canned mushrooms and added other vegetable I had on hand. It was just as good. Try spinach, bell peppers, or chopped broccoli. So easy to make and great for using up leftover fresh veggies.
This was spectacular. A great change from regular bread stuffing - I made a bread stuffing per my husband's request, but I didn't even touch it once I tried this! It does make a lot, so I will probably cut the recipe in half next time.
I didn’t add water chestnuts , because I’m not a fan. I couldn’t find that particular rice combo so found wild and brown. It came out perfect. Made it for Christmas and it seemed to be a hit. Will make again.
Used Lundburg wild rice blend. I realize seasonings are personal preferences. This recipe needed more zing but that's easily corrected with a Cajun spice or whatever is your preference. Was a nice change from the normal dressing at Thanksgiving..
We make this for holiday potlucks. Occasionally we will make a miniature version with 1 sausage, 1 rice, can mushrooms and cream soup for an easy weeknight dinner. Often it's all prepared the night before a potluck and we just mix in the egg and bake before we go
I needed a gluten free option, so I used one box of the instant long grain and wild rice using chicken stock rather than water, omitting the seasoning packet (which is where the gluten is hidden), and 4 ounces of wild rice. It look a bit longer, but well worth it. The ratio of wild rice to white rice gave the dressing more texture. The flavor was great, although I did add a bit more garlic powder than the recipe called for and also added onion powder, salt, and pepper. The sage ground pork definitely helps brings out great flavor too. The water chestnuts add a nice subtle texture too. Really good!
I had a very similar recipe like this years ago and can't find it. Fortunately, with a few changes, this one was equally as good. I only used one pound of sage sausage, omitted the mushrooms (don't like them) and substituted a cup of wild rice for one of the packages of long grain & wild rice. The wild rice has to be cooked separately because it takes longer to cook and then mixed in with the rest of the ingredients. Yummy!
My family liked this but there was no request for seconds. It had a unique flavor but I had to spice it up a little as it was pretty bland. I added some Cajun spice which added a nice kick. If I make it again I will make the rice fresh in the cooker and use HOT sausage instead of sage sausage.
This is such a great recipe. As is it's delicious, but for a Christmas side, I wanted it to be a bit more complex. So I sautéed the onions, celery and water chestnuts in the sausage fat. I added a bit of sage, to give it a more pronounced flavor, I cooked the rice in chicken stock and added more chicken stock to make sure it wasn't dry at all when mixed everything together. THIS WAS REALLY GOOD! thank you!
I made this for my very skeptic, traditional family for Thanksgiving and it was a huge hit! I was asked to make it again for Christmas. I followed the very simple recipe exactly, but I added more wild rice. I used sliced baby portobellos for the mushrooms, for a richer flavor. And next time I will use 2 Jimmy Dean Sage sausage pkgs instead of one, as the flavor and aroma is what makes this dish so delish!
I used rice-a-roni long grain and wild rice (2 boxes) and 1-1/2 lb pork sausage. No extra spices needed...maybe a little garlic powder. I also did not add eggs. Turned out delicious!!!! Expecting some fork fighting over this dish
